UPU Youthwing visits Urhobo leader, Rufus Ebegba

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Youthwing, Worldwide, ably led by Comrade Efemena Umukoro, on the 17th of July, 2020, paid a courtesy/familiarisation visit on Dr. Rufus Ebegba.

Dr. Ebegba hails from Evwreni Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State and he is the Director General/CEO, National Biosafety Management Agency (N.B.M.A), Abuja and founder Rufus Egbegba Center for Leadership and Environmental Sustainability.

Issues bothering on Urhobo interest, Delta State and Nigeria at large among others were discussed.

At the said visit, the president of the youth body, outlined his administration’s success story so far, challenges and breakthrough, as he reeled out their future programs, plans and blueprint and asked for partnership and collaboration from their host for the collective good of all Urhobo youths.

Responding, while assuring UPU youthwing of his support, Dr. Ebegba emphasized the need to promote peaceful co-existence.

He went further to advise the leadership of the UPU youthwing against partisan politics that can further divide Urhobo nation and hinder the positive activities of the group.

Continuing, he urged the UPU youthwing to always project and promote the unity of Nigeria as a nation.

Speaking further, he called on the youths to put into use their strength and intellect to canvass for new approach for youths to be more diligent in their quest for meaningful livelihoods devoid of crime and criminality, political thuggery and ‘hallelujah praise singing’ of expired political officers who have not contributed positively to the development of the nation.

He advised the leadership of the UPU youthwing to continue the good work, and leverage on their success so far and do more for Urhobo people, even as he tasked the youth body to work in oneness and help retool and rejig the mindset of all Urhobo youths from negativity to positivity.

“The youths are not leaders of tomorrow but that of today,” he opined.

Those that accompanied the youth leader on the visit are Bar Ehaoma Harry, Secretary, Comr. Prince Ogheneosivwi Godstime OJ, Publicity Secretary and Mr. Oberhirhi Destiny Etas Director of New Media.

