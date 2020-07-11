Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

One person was confirmed dead, while six others were rescued from the rubbles of a three-storey building, which collapsed on Freeman Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State, Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at about 4.05am and the building suffered a total collapse, leaving its occupants trapped, as they were fast asleep.

Neighbours were said to have alerted emergency responders about the incident. On arrival, the first victim to be recovered was a male child, who was pronounced dead.

ALSO READ:

However, six other occupants of the building have been rescued and were treated by Lagos State Ambulance Services, LASSMBUS, personnel, while the dead child was deposited at a morgue.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operation is still ongoing at the scene, as Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA; Lagos State Ministry of Physical planning, Police and other relevant agencies are on ground.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has confirmed the incident, saying investigations will be conducted to unravel the cause.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: