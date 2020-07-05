UPDATE: 2 dead, 8 wounded in U.S. nightclub shooting

Kindly Share This Story:

A shooting at a nightclub in Greenville, South Carolina in the U.S., early on Sunday morning left two people dead and eight wounded, the authorities said.

Some of those hurt were critically injured, though it was not clear how many, said Lt. Jimmy Bolt, a spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy spotted people “running and ducking” outside the club, the Lavish Lounge, around 2 a.m. while headed to an unrelated call, Lieutenant Bolt said.

About 200 people were in the club at the time of the shooting, he said.

The deputy called for backup and the authorities entered the club to find several gunshot victims. It was unclear whether shots were still being fired as the authorities entered the building, the lieutenant said.

The nightclub had advertised on its Instagram account a Saturday night concert featuring a rapper, Foogiano.

The rapper and representatives for the Lavish Lounge were not immediately available for comment on Sunday morning.

Those killed were identified as Clarence S. Johnson, 56, of Duncan, S.C., and Mykala Bell, 23, of Greenville. Both died at Greenville Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

The authorities said they were looking for two people they did not publicly identify in connection with the shooting. It was not clear what led to the gunfire, but officials were considering the concert as part of their investigation, Lieutenant Bolt said.

Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, had ordered nightclubs and concert venues to remain closed because of the coronavirus and has not yet allowed them to reopen although the state lifted restrictions on retail stores, gyms and bowling alleys.

Lieutenant Bolt said it was possible that the club had appealed that order.

