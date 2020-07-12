Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Unsettled Barcelona star sidelined with thigh injury

On 4:12 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has suffered a thigh muscle injury, the LaLiga club have confirmed.

The France international was replaced by Luis Suarez at half-time of Saturday’s 1-0 victory away to Real Valladolid.

Medical tests on Sunday showed Griezmann has damaged the quadriceps in his right leg and is facing a spell out of action.

ALSO READ: Man City talisman ruled out of Real Madrid European clash

The 2018 World Cup winner, a €120million signing from Atletico Madrid last year, is likely to miss Thursday’s league match against Osasuna at Camp Nou.

Griezmann has scored just nine goals in 35 league appearances during a difficult first season with Barca.

He was dropped from the starting line-up by coach Quique Setien for the 2-2 draws with Celta Vigo and Atleti last month but made a goalscoring return in the 4-1 win over Villarreal on July 5.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!