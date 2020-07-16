Universal Health care is our priority, says Dr Edu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Cross River State Commissioner of Health has held that her number one priority is to totally revamp the state health sector and make care available to all at little or no cost.

Dr. Betta Edu who made this known while speaking on Nightingale Radio, a US based online podcast, broadcasted to thousands of people across the world.

Betta insisted that prioritizing universal healthcare coverage is key to unlocking potentials in the state healthcare sector and shore up growth

Her words “My number one priority is Universal health coverage, we need to be able to give health care to everyone who truly needs it without them going into catastrophic spending and falling into generational poverty.”

“We need to get our health facilities working; both on the demand and supply side. We are working on upgrading our health facilities and ensuring that health workers are available to man them and to get people to use them. we are working with community leaders, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to bring people into the health facilities and take up care at little or no cost, that is my number one priority.”

READ ALSO:

On what she has been doing since assumption of office, Betta said “Within the last 6 months we have been able to finish the first phase of renovation across 5 general hospitals in the state, we have been able to set up and upgrade our EOC center, we have spent most of our time responding to the covid19 pandemic; setting isolation centers, providing a strong response to the pandemic.

Employment is ongoing and improved enumeration for health workers is also in progress. On health work force development; we are transiting from schools of nursing ad midwifery to the College of nursing science. This are some of our achievements in 6 months.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: