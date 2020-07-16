United labour movement coming as NLC, ULC leaders meet

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

THERE are strong indications that the crisis and division in Nigerian labour movement in the wake of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, delegates’ Conference of March 2015, may come to an end today and a united NLC announced.

Recall that following the disputed 2015 delegates’ conference which produced Ayuba Wabba of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, M&HWN, as President, Joe Ajaero of National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, and over 20 affiliates, including the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, alleged fraud and broke away to form a faction of NLC.

On December 18, 2016, the Ajaero-led faction of NLC, announced the birth of United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, with over 25 affiliates including some aggrieved affiliates of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC.

Since the break away and formation of ULC, the vacuum created by the exit of NUEE and NUPENG and other private sector unions have negatively affected the activities of NLC especially in mass actions against government’s perceived anti-workers and anti-masses policies.

READ ALSO:

But barring any last minute break down in negotiation, the crisis and division may end today with leaders of NLC and ULC announcing a united NLC.

Vanguard learnt both parties have been meeting for sometimes now and may likely consummate a united movement today.

It was gathered that leaders of the two bodies have been in Abuja since yesterday to put finishes touches to what is likely to be “terms of agreement.

In fact, both NLC and ULC have been holding their respective National Executive Council, NEC, meetings since yesterday principally to resolve their differences and consummate their unity today.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: