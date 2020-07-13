UNILAG alumnus accused of raping undergraduates knows fate Aug. 17

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has fixed Aug. 17 as judgment date in the case involving an alumnus of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) accused of raping two undergraduates of the institution.

Justice Abiola Soladoye on Monday fixed the date after hearing the Final Written Addresses of the defence and prosecuting counsel.

“The case is adjourned to Aug. 17 for judgment,” Justice Soladoye said.

The defence counsel, Mr Fred Onyeka, had in a final written address dated Dec. 5, 2019, urged the court to discharge and acquit the defendant of the three-count charge against him.

But the prosecution led by Mrs Arinola Momoh-Ayokanbi had in the state’s final written address filed on Feb. 6 urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant based on the strength of the evidence against him.

The accused is facing a three-count charge bordering on rape and assault occasioning harm.

He is accused of raping two undergraduates of UNILAG ( “Student Y” and ” Student X” ).

According to the charges, he had sexual intercourse with Student Y without her consent on Jan. 31, 2018 at his home at No. 6, Ajileye St., Bariga, Lagos.

On Jan. 17, 2018, he had unlawful sexual intercourse with Student X around the Distance Learning Institute in UNILAG, Akoka, Lagos.

He also allegedly physically assaulted Student X by hitting her several times on the face as well as strangling and biting her back

The offences contravened Sections 173 and 260(1)(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

