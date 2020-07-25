Breaking News
Ukraine reports highest daily number of Coronavirus cases in a month

Ukraine reported 1,106 new cases of the coronavirus within a 24-hour period, the highest daily toll since a record on June 26, when it reached 1,109, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Saturday.

The number of new daily infections has increased sharply in the past two months following the gradual lifting of restrictions that began in late-May.

Stepanov said that 205 people had been admitted to hospitals. “It means their lives are under threat and we have to understand that this disease is very serious,” he told an online briefing.

The total number of cases rose to 63,929, including 1,590 deaths, while 35,497 patients recovered as of July 25.

Stepanov appealed to people to stick to rules aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Ukraine’s government this week extended a nationwide lockdown until Aug. 31, requiring people to wear masks and adhere to social distancing rules in restaurants and public places. At the same time, it will allow separate regions to ease the regime if warranted.

Ukraine’s central bank forecast a 6% slump in gross domestic product mainly due to coronavirus restrictions in 2020 compared with 3.2% growth last year.

