Breaking News
Translate

UK committed to balanced trade deal with EU, says PM’s spokesman

On 4:30 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
UK committed to balanced trade deal with EU, says PM’s spokesman
His fiancee sent him love letters and a scan of their unborn child.

Britain remains committed to agreeing on the outlines of a balanced trade agreement with the European Union but significant differences between the two sides remain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Talks on a so-called future relationship, which are now in their fifth round, have all but stalled, raising fears among some companies that there will be disruption at the end of the year if the two fail to secure a trade deal.

“We remain committed to working hard to find the outlines of a balanced agreement,’’ the spokesman, James Slack, said.

READ ALSO: Boris says England may need stricter face mask rules

According to him, they have been clear that discussions throughout this intensified process have continued to be constructive but significant differences still remain on a number of important issues.

“Our preference is to leave with a FTA (free trade agreement) as long as it guarantees our political and economic independence.

“We will make sure that we’re prepared for all possible scenarios,” Slack told newsmen.

Reuters

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!