Ugwuanyi inaugurates Advisory Committee on community policing

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has inaugurated the 17-man State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC), chaired by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman, with the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH, Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, as co-chairman.

The new Community Policing programme is an initiative of the Nigeria Police Force, as communicated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, which is saddled with the responsibility of deepening community approach as well as confidence, trust and mutual respect between the Police and the people, in the management of crimes and criminalities.

Inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Enugu, Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that his administration has rejigged and re-tooled the state Security Architecture to bring it up to speed with emerging dimensions of insecurity and criminality” through institutionalized collaboration among its Neighbourhood Watch groups, Forest Guards and security agencies, especially in the area of intelligence sharing.

The event was attended by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Abubakar, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, ICT, DIG Celestine Okoye, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 13, AIG Danmallam Mohammed, and other Senior Security Officers. Gov. Ugwuanyi further disclosed that the Enugu State Security Trust Fund law is in place to ensure sustainable support for the security agencies in the state while the State Forest Guards Law is before the State Assembly.

He added that “the deployment of our Automated Drone Surveillance Solution to give the needed impetus to our security surveillance is underway”.

