Ugwuanyi hailed for transforming Nike lake resort hotel

By Chinedu Adonu

The Chairman board of directors, Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Enugu, Dame Ugochi Madueke, has hailed the governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his transformational efforts in the state, especially the ongoing overhauling of the 33 years old hotel.

Madueke pointed out that the massive reformation of Nike Lake Resort Hotel to the international standard of the 5-star hotel shows Ugwuanyi’s commitment to making Enugu State the best in the country.

According to Madueke, following the level of expansion in the hotel the management has recruited over 50 consultants to manage the model hotel equipment and its affairs.

Madueke, who made this commendation while briefing journalists with the General Manager, GM, of Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Mr. Ernest Omeh on the level of work at the hotel, disclosed that Ugwuanyi has done what other governors could not do.

“What His Excellency, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is doing here is a massive renovation, a total overhauling of the hotel and for us, the board and management, it is like a prayer answered. This is because prior to this period, the hotel was almost moribund, but Governor Ugwuanyi has the hotel at the centre of his heart. And you will not blame him for that because this is not just a prestigious hotel, this is the only resort, the pride of every Igbo man, not only Ndi-Enugu.

She vowed that the management under her care would do everything to ensure that Nike Lake Resort Hotel, which she described as unique and the pride of the South East bounces back better than its enviable position.

“We are taking 50 rooms, out of which some have already been completed, as we speak. We are changing the bath tops to cubicles, removing the rugs to fix tiles; changing the toilet seats, the WCs, in short, we are changing everything in the rooms. It is a total overhauling.

“At the entrance, you could drive pass Nike Lake Resort Hotel without knowing, but now, we have made a pronouncement there. The signage is loud enough to say, yes, this is Nike Lake Resort Hotel. And when you drive in, we are remodeling and expanding the security house, with CCTV installation. We are replacing the slabs with Italian granites at the entrance into the main hotel. We have also bought yet to be installed, walkthrough scanning machine, which will be installed immediately after completion of granite fixing, at the main hotel entrance.

We have lightened up the whole hotel premises with floodlights. You will appreciate the hotel when you visit here in the night.

“The kitchen: As a woman, we see the kitchen as our special office. The kitchen became a priority on my list when we assumed office, and I can proudly tell you that we have a brand new kitchen – from the oven to the burner, the mixer, dishes – everything in our kitchen has been bought and waiting for installation. Everything you need to make a 5-star hotel when it comes to the kitchen is already here for our kitchen.

“Then, the Omenala Bar is a bar set aside for our traditional delicacy, which was dilapidated when we assumed office is back to life because we started work there immediately we came in. If you go there today, you won’t believe what your eyes because it has been totally transformed. We have achieved about 95% completion of work there”, She said.

While commending Gov. Ugwuanyi for a link road from the Airport axis in Emene to Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Madueke appealed to him to dualize Pennok-NOWAS-T junction-Nike lake road to avail customers inside the town access to the hotel.

“While appreciating the governor for everything he has done to make the state the best in the country, and as we continue to thank him for always being mindful of Nike Lake Resort Hotel, we also plead that he considers making the Penoks-NOWAS junction-T junction-Nike Lake Road dual carriage.

This is very important because many of our guests who come from the city centre through that axis usually bombard us with complaints of having nightmare experiences along that axis while coming to the hotel either as guests or friends of our guests who use to come here to rest or to conduct events.

“If the road is dualized, those coming from the western axis of the state would not have to go through Emene before coming to the hotel. So, as we appreciate our governor for all his efforts to make that road stretch traffic-free, it still poses a big accessibility problem.

“So, as our foreign guests come in through the Emene airport, we the locals would also enjoy free access road to the resort. The ultramodern 1000 marque that we are about to acquire will definitely attract a lot of guests from GRA, Trans Ekulu, Zoo Estate, and Anambra State axis among others to attend functions at the hotel or to relax. It will help us a lot if the road is dualized because our finding is that some people stay away from the hotel because of repeated traffic on that road”, She pleaded.

