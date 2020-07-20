Ugwuanyi approves N24.6m bursary for 246 Enugu Law School students

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the release of N24.6 million to the Enugu State Scholarship and Education Loans Board (ESSELB) for bursary allowance for students.

The Executive Secretary of ESSELB, Mr Levis Abonyi, in a statement on Sunday in Enugu, said that the beneficiaries were 246 students of the state origin at the Nigerian Law School.

Abonyi said that the benefiting students would get the sum of N100,000 each.

He said that those eligible for the offer must be indigenes of the state in the Nigerian Law School.

The ESSELB executive secretary listed the requirements for the prospective beneficiaries to include valid admission letters and valid Law School identity card.

Other requirements, according to him, are local government identification letters, duly signed by the scholarship board staff in their respective council secretariats and recent passport photographs.

He said that all applications must be made online through the board’s website http://www.esselb.en.gov.ng/”>www.esselb.en.gov.ng.

Abonyi, however, asked the affected candidates to call the help-lines: 09044022730, 09045085589, 09054915257 and 07053900572 or visit the board’s office at No. 28, Okpara Avenue (old CCB building near EEDC), for application voucher.‎

The executive secretary also urged eligible students to upload all the above-required documents to the ESSELB portal.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

