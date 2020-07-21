Breaking News
Translate

Two South African ministers hospitalised with coronavirus

On 10:17 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

South African ministers

Two South African cabinet ministers have been hospitalised with coronavirus, the government announced on Tuesday.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, 61, and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, 65, were separately admitted to hospital on Monday.

Cabinet spokeswoman Phumla Williams said in a statement that they were hospitalised on the advice of their doctors for “better medical attention” and monitoring.

READ ALSO: Two die in South Africa during gun battle between police, face mask thieves

They both tested positive for coronavirus around a week ago and had been in self-quarantine at home.

Three ministers have so far contracted the virus in South Africa, which has the highest numbers of diagnosed infections in Africa and ranks fifth in the world after the United States, Brazil, India and Russia.

The third is Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who has recovered, the government announced on Friday.

South Africa has recorded 373,628 cases of coronavirus, at least 5,173 of whom have died, according to official figures. (AFP)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!