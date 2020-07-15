Breaking News
Two rescued alive from collapsed storey building in Kano

Kano state

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Two persons, Bara’atu Yusif (30 years old) and Khadija Muhammad (8 years old) were, yesterday, rescued alive from a collapsed one storey building at Rimin Gata in Ungoggo local government area of Kano State.

The duo reportedly sustained several degrees of injuries.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard said “We received a distress call from one Malam Abdulaziz Muhammad in Rimin Gata, Ungoggo local government at about 02:22 am on Tuesday about a collapsed one-floor building.

“Upon receiving the distress call, we deployed our rescue team to the scene of the incident where two persons by names Bara’atu Yusif (30 years old) and Khadija Muhammad (8 years old) were trapped.

“We rescued victims alive with some injuries and they were taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital where they currently receiving medical attention,” Muhammed said.

The Public Relations Officer, however, maintained that immediate cause of the incident could not be ascertained.

