Two feared killed as cultists clash in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Two people were feared dead with others sustaining various degrees of injuries as two rival cult groups clashed at Amadi-Ama area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A source in the area, who identified himself simply as ThankGod, said members of the Iceland and Greenlanders groups clashed in broad daylight for supremacy.

He said: “This morning (yesterday) the two cult groups terrorising Amadi-Ama held the area hostage for hours shooting before the police came.

As they were shooting two people died. But I don’t know whether they are cult boys.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development, adding that normalcy has since been restored in the area.

Omoni noted that no life was lost in the incident between the two cult groups.

He said: “We are aware of the unfortunate usual senseless act of war of supremacy between the Icelander and Greenlander cult groups at Amadi-Ama.

“We were alerted and we mobilised to the scene, but on getting there the bad boys fled. The police are on their trail. We have restored normalcy in the area.

“A Keke (tricycle) driver was shot in the leg and he is receiving treatment. So far, no life was lost in the incident. We have taken over the place.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

