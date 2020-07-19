Breaking News
Translate

Two die in South Africa during gun battle between police, face mask thieves

On 5:26 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Two people were killed at Johannesburg, South Africa airport Saturday during a shootout between police and thieves who stole facemasks and cellphones, police said.

South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus cases on the continent with nearly 5,000 deaths and 350,000 infections. It also has one of the highest crime rates in the world.

“A group of suspects entered the cargo section at the O. R. Tambo Airport and held the staff at gunpoint at one of the warehouses,” police said.

ALSO READ: South Africa re-instates curfew, bans alcohol as coronavirus cases spike

“A high speed chase and shootout resulted” in which two suspects were shot dead and seven others were arrested.

“A civilian in the vicinity sustained a gunshot wound apparently by a stray bullet. The police upon searching the suspects’ truck recovered the stolen personal protective equipment (masks) as well as three crates containing cellphones.” police said.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!