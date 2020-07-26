Breaking News
Two dead, as container-laden truck falls on bus in Lagos

On 8:45 pm
The commercial bus flattened by the truck.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A tragedy occurred on Sunday, when a truck with number plates SGM 715 XA loaded with a 20-foot container fell on a commercial bus stationed at Ilasamaja beneath the bridge, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, killing two persons with others injured in the process.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred when the bus was discharging some of its passengers at the bus stop.

“The impact of the fallen truck led to the immediate death of two yet-to-be-identified passengers; one male and one female,” the eyewitness narrated.

The truck

General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu said three other passengers, including the bus driver, were rescued with injuries and were immediately rushed to Isolo General Hospital.

He added that another three passengers escaped unhurt.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the bodies of the victims were taken to Isolo General Hospital mortuary.

