Two allegedly killed in renewed cult clash in Akwa Ibom community

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Many residents of Inen Ikot Eteye and Ikot Inyang communities in Oruk Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom State have reportedly fled their homes following a renewed cult clash between Debam and Iceland cult groups that claimed two lives on Sunday.

A source from the community, who pleaded anonymity for fear of the unknown, identified an operator of a drinking joint opposite the village primary school as the first victim.

It was further gathered the second victim, who lived near the community market square popularly known as Urua idung Okuwa, was hacked by the same cult group that killed the joint operator and escaped with the corpse.

The source further explained that the gang escaped to the neighbouring village in Ikot Inyang where they reportedly kidnapped one welder whose name was not mentioned.

“As I speak with you now, I ran away from my house since yesterday to hide in another village. When we heard gunshots , we knew that the boys were back again ”

“I packed a few things like a pregnant woman carrying her emergency bag with my family and ran away. I don’t know when I will return to the village. The village is no more safe for everybody.

“The cultists now operate house to house every night stealing, and killing people. They kidnapped a welder we don’t know why they kidnapped him.

“There is shooting here every night and we don’t know what to do again. We live in fear. Once it is 6 pm you can’t see anybody on the road. We are appealing to government to come to our assistance.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Fredrick Nnudam, said he has not been briefed about the killings.

“The Divisional Police Officer and Area commander were in attendance during the Monday conference at the State Police Headquarters stressing, “and they never reported any incident of that nature”

He, however, assured that once he confirms that the incident happened he would communicate immediately to Journalists.

