Tush My Apartment Reality TV Show kicks off

By Juliet Ebirim

Organisers of the maiden edition of the “Tush My Apartment Reality TV Show” have announced the commencement of the registration and audition process.

The show which is the first of its kind in Nigeria is aimed at boosting the living conditions of average Nigerians, as well as put smiles on people’s faces.

Speaking to journalists recently, the Chairman of Tush My Home Global Limited, Dr. Fred Ayodeji Mafikuyomi, disclosed that the show is about executing a free and complete makeover of existing apartments owned by three lucky Nigerians who double as contestants in the show. ” Tush My Apartment Reality Show is introduced to enhance the lifestyle of Nigerians. This will be achieved by using a team of professionally trained and highly resourceful experts to execute a free and complete makeover of an existing apartment owned by three lucky Nigerians and contestants or rent an apartment for the winners if necessary.”

He further reiterated that the show was introduced because of the need for a signature programme that addresses a key national priority and has the capacity to impact and resonate positively across all socio-economic classes among several other reasons.

The show which holds quarterly will see three finalists getting their apartments renovated or a new apartment provided to the tune of N1.5Million Naira, N1Million Naira and Five Hundred Thousand Naira respectively.

