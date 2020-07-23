Turkish Govt Seeks FG’s Collaboration in Fighting Global Terrorism

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Melih Ulueren, yesterday, sought collaboration of Nigerian government in crippling businesses belonging to alleged mastermind of the July 15, 2016 aborted coup attempt in Turkey.

Noting that terrorism is the greatest enemy to humanity and peaceful co-existence.

Ulueren emphasized that irrespective of their names and countries they belong, terrorists should be seen and treated as common enemies.

Speaking yesterday at the occasion to mark the fourth anniversary of the coup, he cautioned Nigerian government against dealing with alleged enemy in the guise of business.

READ ALSO:

The Ambassador is specifically seeking assistance of Nigerian government in sealing off businesses reportedly belonging to Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO) and subsequently handing over same to Turkish Maarif Foundation, which he said, is operating in 22 countries.

Since the thwarted coup attempt of July 15, 2016 and subsequent declaration of FETO as a terrorist organization in January 2017 by Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the envoy said several attempts have been made to contain the group by destroying its sources of income, one of which is schools scattered in various countries of the world.

He noted that while several other countries have complied, Nigerian government is yet to do so.

Ulueren warned that while FETO disguised as an education movement, it has gradually turned into a secretive operational structure aiming to transform the society by taking control of the Turkish State from within.

“FETO is present in around 160 countries, having strong presence also in Nigeria, with thousands of schools, businesses, NGOs and media houses.

“Their modus operandi is the same all around the world. As they aim to infiltrate and enlarge their global economic and political influence, they constitute a direct security threat for any country, including Nigeria, where they operate”, the envoy warned.

Adding that, “The fight against FETO structures abroad has been among the top priorities of our country.

“The main objective of our efforts is to demonstrate and prove the fact that FETO also poses a threat to the security of other countries, including Nigeria, where it remains active.

“We therefore continue to warn our friendly nations including Nigeria against this structure and thus, we are satisfied with the rising awareness against this group as a consequence of our efforts.”

According to the Ambassador, FETO affiliated schools and education centers in 38 countries were closed down or taken over by the relevant authority.

He said “In 20 of these, the affiliated schools and education centres have been transferred to the Turkish Maarif Foundation, which has opened schools in 22 countries.

He therefore assured Nigerian government that workers in affected schools will not be affected in anyway if the management of the schools are entrusted to the Turkish Foundation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: