Breaking News
Translate

Trump niece’s memoir sells nearly 1 mn copies on first day

On 5:19 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Trump administration aims to end Dreamers immigration program in six months

A new book on US President, Donald Trump, written by his niece sold nearly a million copies on the first day it went on sale in the United States, its publisher said Thursday.

Mary Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” is billed as the first unflattering portrayal of the US president by a family insider.

Mary, a psychologist whose father was Trump’s oldest brother Fred, accuses the president of hubris and ignorance, and says he fits the clinical criteria for being a narcissist.

The 950,000 copies sold Tuesday, including pre-orders as well as audio and digital versions, “is a company record” for the Simon & Schuster publishing house, it said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Trump confirms retaliatory US cyberattack against Russia

The White House has dismissed the memoir as a “book of falsehoods”.

The president’s younger brother Robert Trump went to court to try to block publication, arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather’s estate, but to no avail.

Simon & Schuster has ordered more copies printed, which will bring the number to 1.15 million for the American market alone. The book also tops Amazon’s sales charts in Canada and Australia.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!