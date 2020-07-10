Troops rescue 3 kidnapped persons from bandits in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the abduction of some people from their farms in a Kaduna community by armed bandits and subsequent quickfire deployment of troops to the scene, troops engaged the bandits in a firefight, inflicting bullet wounds on them and rescuing the three kidnapped person’s.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche made the disclosure in Friday.

He said, “Sequel to credible intelligence on the kidnap of some people by armed bandits from their farm in Gwazunu village, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, troops of Operation Thunder Strike under the subsidiary Operation Accord promptly deployed to the scene and engaged the bandits with effective firepower.

“The bandits escaped in disarray with gunshot wounds thereby abandoning the kidnapped victims.

“All the 3 victims were successfully rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families.

“The Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for their dedication and unwavering commitment and urges them to remain committed and sustain the onslaught against the criminals.”

VANGUARD

