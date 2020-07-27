Trim it mobile barbars shop launches operation in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

…Encourage use of mobile application

As young and creative minds continue the explore the dynamic opportunities in mobile technologies, an innovative Nigerian youth has few days ago unveiled a new mobile barbers shop called “Trim It Mobile Barbers”.

The ease and comfort offered by the mobile barbershop is Indeed applaudable, as potential Customers can easily download the mobile application, request for Trim It services and immediately receive a perfect haircut anywhere across Nigeria and especially within Kado Estate Abuja, where it was launched.

The launch of Trim it Mobile Barbers witnessed the presence of notable Abuja-based celebrities, residents of FCT and other significant persons. Speaking with the CEO of Trim It Mobile Barbers Shop, he told our reporter that he felt quite fulfilled to be alive and to witness a dream he had nurtured since 2019 become a reality.

He stressed that the new innovation in barbing was created to attract a new generation of affluent young minds and also in view of his perspective towards being a contributor in making life easy and comfortable. He explained that Trim it was initially born out of pain and depression, after conceiving intentions of suicide.

Trim It CEO maintained that, the dream-come-true with Trim It Barbershop was a decision he took in other to control his destiny, stressing that it was difficult to be fulfilled in a country, where dreams die before people do.

He assured potential Customers of the best services and comfort in barbing and haircare, especially with it’s well-trained professional barbers and timely response to request. Residents within the FCT and especially Kado estate are already amazed at the unique idea of a mobile barbershop, as they throw commendations and remarks at the CEO for coming up with such a creative.

Vanguard

