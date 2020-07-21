Trending in 2020: Top Asian stars arrested for cannabis use or drugs

Kindly Share This Story:

Celebrities in Korea have faced serious penalties for the use of cannabis and other drugs. While medical marijuana became legal in 2018, the recreational use of marijuana and any controlled substances remains illegal, and the authorities can arrest and convict anyone who is found in possession of the controlled substances or who have used them recently.

Understanding the laws helps celebrities avoid serious legal repercussions. However, it is vital for celebrities and anyone who wants to get into the KPop entertainment industry that the use of illegal drugs can lead to a prison sentence and the complete end of their career.

Crown J or Kim Kye-Hoon

Crown J, also known as Kim-KyeHoon, was arrested for using marijuana while visiting the U.S. The Kpop star was staying in the U.S. between May 2006 and October 2010. He purchased and smoked the illegal drugs in Atlanta, Georgia, where recreational use of marijuana remains illegal. He was also accused of transporting methamphetamine to Korea.

Due to the choice to use illegal drugs, the singer has been excluded from KBS shows and facing serious prison time for these offenses. To discover more about the legalities of using marijuana and where recreational use is illegal, you can visit i49.

Singer-Songwriter Psy

Singer-Songwriter Psy was caught smoking marijuana in 2001. According to news reports, he was sentenced to 25 days in jail for the illegal use of the drug. He was arrested a year later for an additional incident that involved the same illegal substance.

Big Bang’s T.O.P.

Big Bang’s T.O.P. received a 10-month prison sentence in 2011 and was suspended from his record label for two years following the discovery of his marijuana use. According to reports, it was the lyrics of a song he wrote that generated suspicions of drug use.

Reports show that while no drugs were found in his possession, he did test positive for the illegal drug in his system. Reports have shown that, after his arrest and conviction, his record label YG Entertainment has become known as Yak Guk due to its association with KPop artists who are known, illegal drug users.

B.I. or Kim Hanbin B.I. was arrested on June 12, 2016, after an attempt to purchase LSD and marijuana. According to reports, the allegations were false and his record label YG Entertainment released a statement saying that the manage all artists and lower the potential for drug use.

The label completes drug tests to determine if their artists have been using illegal drugs as the company has a zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug use. Since the statement, Kim Hanbin, better known as B.I. has left the record label to reflect on his actions. Since his departure, his upcoming performances have been canceled and there has been a blackout for any performances that have been recorded as Korean entertainment companies have decided to phase him out of all existing shows.

Celebrities in the KPop industry have been facing serious repercussions. These repercussions often include lengthy prison sentences and the complete end of the artist’s career. More KPop record labels are taking steps to prevent illegal drug use among their artists. Random drug testing helps the industry leaders avoid serious repercussions for their own business due to the actions of the bad choices of some of their artists.

