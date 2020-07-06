Breaking News
Treat rapists as criminals, Anglican Communion tells FG

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Province of the Niger, Diocese  of Niger West  has called on the Federal Government and the Nigerian judiciary to treat rapists as criminals.

The diocese in the Bishop’s Charge delivered by the Bishop of Niger West, Rt. Rev. Johnson Ekwe, to the 1st session of the 4th Synod at St Peter’s Church Aguleri  specifically, called on the Nigerian judges to be hard on rapists.

“The Federal Government and the Nigerian judiciary, particularly, Nigerian judges should  come hard on rapists and treat them like criminals.”

The diocese described rape  as a conscious process of  intimidation where perpetrators keep women  and children especially in a state of constant fear.

“Rape  devalues the victim, it is a crime which  stigmatizes the emotions, a crime of insult, oppression  and revenge that needs to be punished because rapists are criminals and all crimes and their beneficiaries must be punished.

“Rape  and other forms  of  sexual harassment need the urgent and serious attention of family, institutions, civil  society groups, government  and the  international community if we really want to ensure  a violence-free society for all.

“We use this opportunity to call on the judiciary to intensify efforts in removing the delay in prosecuting rapists. We believe that the law must no longer be lenient with rapists at all levels to deter perpetrators.”

