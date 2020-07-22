Kindly Share This Story:

Days after former Premier league stars Robinho and Demba Ba gingered Istanbul Basaksehir to clinch the Turkish Super Lig, Trabzonspor fans say the title should have been theirs but for poor decision by club management.

In what could pass for post league assessment the fans opined that the decision to part ways with Nigeria international John Obi Mikel was not only wrong but proved to be costly.

According to the fans, the former Super Eagles captain was not only an instant hit on arriving the club but made a huge impact to the point that the club lost only two matches out of 19 while he was marshaling the midfield.

A cross-section of the club fans took to twitter to haul pebbles at club management for what they dubbed poor judgment.

“This is what happens when you bring politics to sports. We did not have enough staff depth. The substitute player could not perform. Especially the substitutes for Mikel, his departure weakened the team,” @ozylmza61 tweeted.

“Trabzonspor lost the championship due to the ego of the management. When the success came, the ego was swollen. They made two big mistakes. First was sending an experienced coach like Hikmet Karaman away, and the other was terminating Mikel’s contract,” Samet Özdemir said in his own submission.

Another fan Irfan Bayrak was not left out in condemning the club saying “The management made the dream fly away because they could not hold on to Mikel. We won most of the matches he played in and he played very well.”

Mikel who is currently on the radar of West Ham and West Brom fell apart with Trabzonspor after disagreeing with the re-start of the league amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Trabzonspor have won the Super Lig six times and finished as runners up eight times.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: