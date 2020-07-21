Top ten ’not so beautiful’ dog breeds

Kindly Share This Story:



By Daniel Aremu

As dog fanatics and lovers we are mostly used to the cute, adorable ones, worthy of being our wallpapers and we are so excited to take for walks to just show off our beautiful furry companions. There is also another side of the story where we talk about the ugly dogs that their ugliness is just cute to say the very least.

Dogs appearance is most times judged based on how the eyes, hair style, face, or head. Here’s a list of top 10 ugly breeds.

Pug

Some may argue that pug doesnt deserve to be in the list but then to many, the smushed face looks weird and odd. They are just perfectly adorably ugly with their short legs and compact body.

Chihuahua

Arguably, the smallest dog breed with weird looking ears and bulging eyes that makes them look like a medium sized rat. Mutt of these breeds always look ugly. interestingly, this breed has won the world ugliest breed once.

English Bull Terrier

Should not be in the mix because of the nice build but the head is so weird and looks like snout of a pig. Definitely not one, anyone would be exciting to pat.

Shar Pei.

A dog with body full of wrinkles and sometimes you may not be able to see the eyes. The ugliness is definitely cute.

Neopolitan Mastiff

A big Shar Pei looking dog, with so many wrinkes on the face that drops from the jaw to give a rather funny rather appearance. also a winner of the world ugliest dog breed once

Puli

Hungarian origin dog breed. with a naturak dreadlock coat, definitely looks like a dog with Bob Marley’s hair

Komondor

Puli Pro Max. Also hails from Hungary. The white coat makes this dog looks like a mop. You may definitely mistake the dog for a mop if lying on the floor.

Chinese crested

Weird looking dogs with hair most times on the legs, tails and head only. Definitely not one one would wish to wake up to in the morning.

Affenpinscher

This dog just reminds everyone of Beast in X-men because that’s the only way to describe the ugliness

Xoloitzcuintli

Even the name sound weird. Maybe this is the first time you’d hear about this breed. also known as the mexican hairless dog. How will a dog look good without the hair??

