TMY Media celebrates with Moziano Movenchy on his birthday

The Chief Executive Officer of TMY Media Production company, Mr Ajayi Solomon and his entire staff members are today, Monday July 27 celebrating with Fast Life Record Label music boss, Aikhuanyi Moses Osatufoh also known as Moziano Movenchy as he tops another year.

Moziano Movenchy born July 27, 1992, is marking his 28th birthday in grand style.

On behalf of TMY Media Production, Mr. Ajayi expressed his prayers and best wishes for the celebrant who doubles as one of their favourite clients.

In his words, ” From all of us at TMY Media, we wish your birthday will be defined by love, joy and happiness. We hope that you will be graced with the strength to accomplish all that you aspire in your days ahead. Happy birthday Moziano Movenchy. ”

Moziano Movenchy who is also a fashion icon and describes his style as “diverse, classy, trendy and vibrant is a full Nigerian from Esan South East Local Government; Edo State.

He was born and raised in Benin City, Edo State by Mr Mathias Aikhuanyi, the former driver to ex Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbenindion.

Moziano’s father was a successful business man while his mother was also a businesswoman of royal Benin descent.

For the Music Label Boss, his sojourn to Showbiz started in March 2008, when he learnt graphics design and also worked at Easy Crux graphics in Benin city.

He has always had a strong love for the arts, especially music and thus in 2018, he founded his first company, Fast Life Record Label, Music distribution and talent management company.

That same year he signed recording artiste, ODG and creative music producers; Chymmz and Webeat.

The young, vibrant signee, ODG also recently released new music videos, Bad girl and Alcohol, which are massively gaining airplays on different media platforms.

Moziano Movenchy is happily married and derives pleasure and fulfilment in charity works; regularly donating cash, food items, toys and equipment to orphanages in Lagos and Benin City.

