Tinubu condoles with Fr Matthew Kukah over mother’s death

‘Mediatrix’: A tribute to Maman Fr. Kukah
The late Mama Janet Hauwa Kukah

By Dapo Akinrefon

ALL Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, commiserated with the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, over the recent passing of his mother, Madam Hauwa Kukah.

In a condolence message by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu described the late Madam Kukah as a deeply religious woman who lived a blessed life.

The APC leader said: “My heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Bishop Kukah over the recent passing of his mother, Madam Abashen Hauwa Kukah, in her home in Kaduna.

“Please be consoled by the memories of the time you shared and the fact that Mama lived a blessed life.

“I understand she was a deeply religious person, who devoted her time to the service of God and humanity.”

Vanguard

