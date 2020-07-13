Tingo Mobile clears air on alleged fraud in 2017

Kindly Share This Story:

Tingo Mobile PLC, Sub- Sahara Africa’s first mobile device manufacturer, has reacted to allegations of fraud made by three of its vendors in 2017.

The statement reads in part:

”Our attention has been drawn to a Facebook post on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC referring to our Chief Executive( Dozy Mmobuosi) as an oil marketer, and alleged issuance of dud cheques.

”We wish to state that the issue essentially relates to purchase orders issued to our vendors for the purchase of automotive gas oil for our device assembly facilities in Lagos and Abuja. Our internal control suspected an under-supply of automotive gas oil, and advised that we cancel guarantees and cheques issued to our vendors. Tingo Mobile PLC, with the help of its Attorneys and other interested parties have since resolved the commercial dispute via arbitration.

” As an institution built on best practice, we wish to assure our esteemed stakeholders that we shall continue to conduct our business in line with extant laws and regulations”

Tingo Mobile PLC continues to support and promote a digital agric ecosystem in Africa, supporting millions of farmers and agri-businesses with mobile devices and access to market.

