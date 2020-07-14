Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva has declared that the All Progressives Congress APC would win the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, dismissing as a ruse, the supposed power of incumbency being wielded by Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

Sylva who chairs the Contact and Mobilization Committee of the APC National Campaign Council of the Edo State Governorship Election made the declaration on Tuesday shortly after the inaugural meeting of the committee.

He accused the Peoples Democratic Party PDP of stealing the APC mandate in Bayelsa and Edo, but expressed delight that the situation in Edo occurred just few months to the elections, which he said is another opportunity to return the state to the ruling party.

He said; “All of us in the South-South believe that this election must be won. Edo state is our only APC state in the South-South. A few months ago, as you are all aware, they took Bayelsa State from us through the back door after we won the election and now through the back door again, they have taken Edo state but luckily we have the opportunity of reclaiming Edo state in a few weeks from now and every South-South APC member is of the consensus that we must reclaim Edo. It is our stronghold in the region and therefore we are all geared up, we will all go to Edo state. We want to assure you that you should not entertain any doubt that Edo state will be an APC state very soon come September 19.

“Election is not all about finance. First if you say the power of incumbency, it is an APC incumbency that has been stolen by the PDP. So, that kind of incumbency has a comma and that is why we believe that such incumbency will not work. The Edo people know that Edo state is for APC and I want to assure you that we are in touch with our people in Edo state and we know that we are the dominant party in Edo state and we are going to win this election”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

