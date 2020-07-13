Timi Frank calls for probe of oil sector

Kindly Share This Story:

…says president should not be Petroleum Minister

A political activist and former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned series of allegations of corruption currently in the country saying the president should not be Petroleum Minister.

He also called on the National Assembly to thoroughly probe the oil sector noting also that the president should relinquish his position as Petroleum Minister for proper development to take place.

Frank said it is worrisome that such huge amount of money gotten from the oil rich Niger Delta region could be stolen while the region is lacking every developmental indices like good schools, hospital, good roads and others.

In a statement to newsmen on Monday morning, Timi Frank said the President Buhari-led APC is not running the affairs of Nigeria properly. The outspoken political commentator highlighted what he described as some of the loots ravaging the system, as he called on the attention of the international community to provide succour.

According to him, “$800 million Sales of Crude Funds stolen as alleged by an online media.”

“This is exactly what the musical Prophet Fela called ‘Authority stealing pass armed robbery’. We are disappointed that corruption has eaten deep into Nigeria, and Nigerians can’t even breath. The fight against corruption and insecurity was just one of those campaign gimmicks used in deceiving Nigerians.

“All those who are part of this $800 million must be brought to book. This case must not be swept under the carpet. The 9th Assembly must probe these allegations.”

Frank also called on the International Community to place visa ban on all those involved in the alleged looting.

“I call on the International communities, US, UK and all to place Visa ban on these looters and their families. This is a way they can help Nigeria to support the fight against corruption. Corruption has raptured the entire country. Our security, educational and healthcare systems have failed. Poverty, hunger and unemployment are now friends to the system.” Timi Frank stated.

