Third Mainland Bridge: Sanwo-Olu assures residents of seamless movement

…Salutes Jakade at 91

…As LASTMA, FRSC deploy over 850 men

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of seamless movement ahead of the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge, which commences midnight today, Friday 24, 2020.

The closure is to pave the way for six months period repairs on faulty expansion joints of the bridge due to wear and tear occasioned by old age.

Speaking on Thursday at the Lagos House, Marina, while receiving heads of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on a courtesy visit, Sanwo-Olu, noted that the partial closure would only affect 25 per cent of road users, while 75 per cent or 80 per cent of other road users plying the route would still be able to use it.

The Governor who said the state is fully prepared to deploy over 650 Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA officials to ensure the free flow of traffic, said efforts have been intensified to rehabilitate alternative routes, clear the waterways and ensure that additional jetties are operational to support the existing ones.

Sanwo-Olu added that additional 600 buses will start plying routes like Abule – Egba, Alausa, Ikeja, Ebutte Metta by August.

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, while congratulating former governor of the State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande on his 91 years birthday celebration, described him as an elder statesman worth celebrating for his life of consistent commitment to public service.

The Governor said Alhaji Jakande popularly referred to as ‘Baba Kekere’ brought a lot of development to Lagos State as governor between October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983, in line with the five cardinal programmes of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), founded by the late sage and former Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He also described the former Minister Works as the epitome of honesty, dedication and service, who used his elevated positions for the betterment of the people he served, especially during his tenure as governor of Lagos State. Sanwo-Olu said Alhaji Jakande is one of the few “Lagosians” and Nigerian leaders who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the State and the entire country by delivering dividends of democracy to the people. He said: “Alhaji Jakande’s administration introduced housing and educational programmes that targeted the poor, building new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools and providing free education for all. “Baba Jakande within his four years in office established the Lagos State University. His government constructed over 30,000 housing units. The schools and housing units were of great value to the masses.” The Governor added that Alhaji Jakande’s selling point is not only in politics but journalism, his chosen profession. Sanwo-Olu wished the nonagenarian leader more years of joy and good health for continued service to humanity.

On the Third Mainland Bridge closure, while responding, the head of FRSC, Mr Olusegun Ogungbamide said 250 officers of the commission would be deployed to control traffic on both the 3rd mainland bridge and alternative routes.

He added since the Third mainland bridge is a federal road, the onus is on the commission to give the partial closure serious attention.

The head of NSCDC, Mr Adeyinka Ayinla said because of the volume of traffic the partial closure would witness, men of the corps are ready to provide adequate security for motorists and commuters 24 hours throughout the period.

