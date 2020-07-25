Third Mainland Bridge: No closure during peak periods — Govts

Kindly Share This Story:

•Urge motorists to obey traffic regulations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Kingsley Adegboye

As contractor commences repair works on the Third Mainland Bridge yesterday, with attendant partial closure, the Federal and Lagos State Governments have allayed the fear of possible traffic gridlock and tension among road users during the period.

The partial closure is to allow for repairs on faulty expansion joints of the bridge due to old age, scheduled to last for six months.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Frederic Oladeinde, said “Lagosians need not to be worried about the closure because 75 per cent section of the road will not be affected.”

The commissioner stated further that alternative routes were already in place for the 25 per cent section affected by the road.

Some of the routes are Herbert Macaulay, sectional patching from Carter Bridge to Oyingbo, Makoko junction, Murtala Muhammed Way, Jibowu under bridge inward Yaba, ,Apapa Road, Costain on roundabout, African/Abule NLA Road, connecting Funsho Williams, among others.

On the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway, Adeyoye, stated that rehabilitation of the Abule-Egba-Toll Gate route of the road was being delayed due to procurement process.

Responding to questions on the step to address the deplorable state of the road, she said: “Funding for the road (Abule-Egba-Toll Gate) is available but we can’t jump the procurement process, the Minister of Works and Housing has given that assurance.”

“As a state, the government feels the pain of the residents along the axis but we cannot carry out the rehabilitation because we are not sure of reimbursement.”

