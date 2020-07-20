Third Mainland Bridge closure:FERMA intensifies alternative routes rehabilitation

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on Monday said it was speeding up alternative routes repairs to ensure smooth rides and avert gridlock during closure of the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge for repairs.

Mr Rufus Onimisi, FERMA South West II Zonal Coordinator, said this during site inspection of the ongoing rehabilitation of roads in Ijora 7Up area of Lagos.

Recall that the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed for six months for another phase of repair works from Friday.

READ ALSO: US blacklists 11 Chinese firms over Uighur rights violations

Onimisi said that FERMA had been busy fixing bad roads and fast tracking rehabilitation of major alternative routes to avert traffic congestions during the bridge’s closure.

He said that the agency had completed repairs of the Oyingbo/Iddo section and immediately moved its equipment to continue work on the Ijora 7Up area.

“Our agency carries out maintaince all year round and these roads are in our programme but we are expediting action because of the Third Mainland Bridge that will be closed on Friday.

“Here the graders are scarifying the bad materials, it is damaged ashpalt so we are removing them.

“We will now introduce stone base, and then we have two layers of asphalt, we have the binder course which we are going to lay on the stone base after which we will now lay the wearing course.

“We just finished the work at Iddo we started since Saturday and moved our equipment here, and we have a load of ashpalt to lay on the already prepared portion over there,” he said.

He said that the agency was stabilizing the road on Agege Motor Road with bounders while it tackles a major drainage problem causing flooding before embarking on permanent repairs.

“As I am talking, we are working between Moshalashi to Mushin on the road,” he said.

Onimisi listed roads that had been repaired and still receiving attention to include Herbert Macaulay Way, Oyingbo, Bode Thomas, Eric Moore, Ijora Course Way, Ijora Olopa and Iddo roads.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Works and the Lagos State Government were also working on some sections.

Onimisi said that desilting of major drains between the Iganmu and Ijora Bridges were ongoing to address flooding and constant road failure around the area.

Kindly Share This Story: