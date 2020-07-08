There’s no cult war in Oko Poly, authorities insist

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu, Akwa

Authorities of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State denied yesterday that some students of the institution were involved in a cult war.

Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Obini Onuchukwu said in a statement in Awka that such insinuation was the figment of the imagination of authors of the report.

The PRO said: “For the records, we wish to state clearly that students of the institution were not involved in the ongoing cult clashes that happened recently in Oko community.

“More worrisome was that the institution was never consulted for clarification or confirmation of the report.

“Such false information is capable of portraying the institution in bad light and creating fear in the minds of students and staff, and further ridicule the laudable efforts of the Polytechnic management to weed out cultists from the institution.”

According to him, the clashes, which allegedly led to some killings, happened among cult groups in the host community and its environs, adding that the killing had nothing to do with the students of the Polytechnic.

“Our students are not in the school because of the shutdown of schools as directed by the Federal Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is indeed spurious to claim that students were killed at a time when their hostels were empty, and the college activities grounded, except for skeletal services provided by some staff on essential duty.

“It is obvious that the management has through eagle-eyed security system, reduced cultism to zero level for the past 10 years.

“There is, therefore, no possible way for cultists to creep back into the institution to wreak havoc when some strict measures have been devised to wipe out their nefarious and nocturnal activities in the Polytechnic,” Obini said.

He urged relevant security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the recent bloody incident, as a matter of urgency, before the resumption of school, adding that it would not be good if our students returned to meet the precarious situation on ground.

