The Ndokwa Union crisis story, by Imegwu, ex-Delta Assembly Speaker

Honourable Olisa Imegwu, a former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, DTSHA, has since leaving office been involved in community development, with focus on improving the lives of Ndokwa people. Hon Imegwu, in this interview with Victor ‘Tunde Oso, speaks on the crisis that once bedevilled the Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, and expressed confidence in the latest efforts of the secretariat and BoT to restore peace in the pan Ndokwa socio-cultural apex body.

Excerpts:

The apex Ndokwa socio-cultural group, NNU has been embroiled in crises, what are your thoughts about the situation?

Until statesmen, not tied to the apron strings of political-institutional godfatherism, tribal and ethnic cleavages mount the saddle, our growth and advancement will continue to be circuitous and stunted. Our upcoming and potential leaders, men, women and youth should be courageous enough to step up the plate to prove themselves. They should disentangle themselves from the grip of the current elite/political leaders who have their biases.

As a one-time highest political office holder in Ndokwa nation, proffer solutions to the controversies plaguing the NNU?

There must definitely be a paradigm shift from fascism, dictatorship and imposition to obedience to due process and rule of law, key tenets of true democracy. A few leaders, unknown and unaccountable to the ordinary Ndokwa citizenship, can’t just sit and foist on the people a point of view or solution without their consent and in contravention of the constitution we all swore to uphold. Thus, all actions towards enduring peace and conducting an election must be in sync with the provisions of the NNU constitution.

You actively participated in the meeting held on June 27 at the Eze Emu Palace; does that meeting signal an end to the crisis?

The resolutions from 27th June 2020, at Emu, presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, HRM Johnson Epechi Ulu, the Obuewe of Emu, is in compliance with the provisions of the NNUConstitution, see Article 12. Anything short of that meeting will breed a culture of political brigandage, thuggery and avoidable rascality.

You stated that but for the meeting of June 27 that Ndokwa East bloc would have pulled out of the Union; do you see the outcome of that meeting as a solution?

Certainly, you cannot expect a people so disenfranchised by the dilution of their votes by 50% without justification ora reasonable explanation to remain in such bondage. As it is now, there appear to be 3 Constitutions and the most so-called amended Constitution is not easily accessible. In the old Constitution, Ndokwa East LGA (NE) delegate strength in the Electoral College by Clan was 66, Ndokwa West (NW) 18 andUkwuani 27 UK, in the so-called amended and the one published by defunct NNU as Electoral College Register for 2020 Election as per Article 12 termedElectoral College, NE delegates strength was diluted from 66 to 23, Ukwuaniincreased from 9 to 20 and NW from 6 to 12. Thus, while NE Clan delegates were reduced by 50%, NW and Ukwuani were increased by 50%, a clear violation of article 1, Section 5, which discourages monopolistic or selfish political tendencies amongst Ndokwa people. In the Emu meeting, it was resolved that the operating constitution is that one approved by Corporate Affairs Commission and the old one restores the delegates strength NE, which is a classical e.g. of justice, equity and fairness.

What is your view on the setting up of a caretaker committee?

It is alleged and I stand to be corrected that the chairman and the Secretary of BoT didn’t convene the meeting where the caretaker committee was appointed. Legally speaking, by Article 12 of their so-called amended Constitution, which they relied upon, the BoT would have convened a meeting of the general assembly given that tenure of NNU exco had expired. In the meeting, a formal resolution to affirm a normal dissolution ofNNU exco would be passed and followed with the constitution of an electoral committee and the Electoral College to conduct the election. In this case, they made a precipitous jump to Article 36, by-passing Article 12, which is wrong and against due process. Setting up of caretaker committee comes by way of extraordinary dissolution where the exco is found guilty of constitutional violations, fraud or gross incompetence. What is obtainable in this case is a normal dissolution since their tenure expired and not because of fraud, incompetence etc, which will require investigation. In sum, setting up a caretaker committee is a misnomer.

Support your arguments with relevant sections of the NNU constitution against the establishment of the caretaker committee

It is an abnormality to set up a Caretaker Committee at this stage, what is required at this time for the BoT convene a GeneralAssembly to first formerly pass a resolution affirming the dissolution of NNUEXCO, the setup Electoral Committee and Electoral College to conduct the election, Article 12, Caretaker Committee is set when the exco is dissolved by reason of fraud, incompetence or violation of the Constitution and that is not the case here, see Article 36. Subsumed in this submission, the persons who arrogated to themselves the powers of BoT and General Assembly are unknown and alien to the very Constitution they are using as well as Section 599 of CAMA, 2004, on a petition by a member; its violation can attract the dissolution of NNU. ANS(6B) The 27th June resolution directing the Eze Emu led BoT to steer the ship to harbour is the appropriate constitutional step to take. It is an issue of plausibility; it is an issue of embracing the due process and the Rule of Law vsGodfatherism, Electoral Brigandage, thuggery and Elite arrogance of too much money messing up their heads. It is for right-thinking Ndokwa patriotic citizens and apolitical statesmen to wake up from their slumber and these humble members of BoT to dislodge this bourgeoisie.

Shed more light on the communique reached the June 27th meeting and how it tends to solve the problems of NNU

The June 27 communique opened the eyes of many that the constitution to be applied is that registered by the CAC and not the theso-called amended constitution, which is yet to receive the approval of CAC. Secondly, it pointed out to the pretenders and usurpers of power that it is the and the General Assembly’s statutory right to set up an Election Committee, Article 12 and that, setting up a caretaker committee at this stage is an abnormality and tantamount to electoral brigandage and coup against the poor suffering Ndokwa people.

Beyond the communique reached on Saturday, what more do you think should be done to make the NNU a formidable platform for Ndokwa nation?

Nothing other than the poor, ordinary sufferingNdokwa masses and patriotic men of goodwill, who suffer under the weight of the mismanagement of our collective destiny by the over politicization of the NNU, to rise up and back the BOT, spiritually, morally and financially.

Speak more on the contending issues within the Union?

The intrusion of Ndokwa politicians will spell doom forNNU if allowed consciously or unconsciously as a strong political entity comparable to Urhobo Development Union UPU, Isoko Dev. Union IDU, ItsekiriLeaders of thought, Ijaw National Union et c. Secondly, it may lead to division and the precipitous creation of pressure groups along with local government area levels. So, our politicians should face their party politics and leave our political apex body out of their gerrymandering.

Describe the future of NNU based on the outcome of the June 27th meeting?

With the statutorily held off on July 27, led by theObuenwe of Emu Kingdom who is also the Chairman, BoT of NNU, the future is bright because justice, fairness, equity, and above all, the bedrock of democracy – due process and the rule of law, will reign.

Tell us the socio-economic life of Ndokwa people and how relevant NNU is to an average Ndokwa youth…

There is no defined socio-economic life for Ndokwapeople another individual struggle to survive and many others depending on political appointments to make ends meet, NNU doesn’t in any way help in both regards 1~ to the youths and generally. Presently, it is an unknown quantity.

It’s been a while you left office as Speaker, DTSHA; what are Deltans expecting from you in 2023?

Since leaving office as Speaker, other than going to read law and then being called to Bar as Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, it has been Hope, Patience and Perseverance and then doing what I am doing: community service to build a new Ndokwa nation with love, justice, fairness and equity and whenever my people come calling for my service I am always there to serve them.

Vanguard News

