The most successful teams in the Spanish La Liga

The most important Spanish championship has always been one of the most loved tournaments, not only by the fans of the teams that take active part in it, but also and above all by football fans, who in La Liga can admire great champions playing on pitch every week.

The greatest players of the recent past, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo above all (winners of six and five Golden Balls apiece) have written historical pages for Spanish football and in general for all European football; Cristiano Ronaldo himself, recently interviewed alongside his “rival of a lifetime”, said that in football two players had never competed for so long consecutively for the title of best football player in the world.

The undisputed protagonists of the new millennium in Europe, the Spanish teams offer, in their league, highly spectacular games, with often bombastic results, which send the fans into raptures. Here are the details of the most successful teams in the Spanish Liga, as pointed on LosAposadores.es.

Real Madrid

We could only start with the Blancos, the team of the King and the Capital, which holds the record of triumphs in the Spanish top division, as many as 33. The Real Madrid bulletin board must surely be solid in order to hold the weight of 19 King’s Cups, 1 La Liga Cup, 10 Spanish Super Cups: and these are only the titles won on Iberian soil. To these must also be added 13 Champions League (general record), 2 Europa League, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 3 Intercontinental Cups and 3 Club World Cup.

Given in hand, following this information, the Madrid team is certainly the most titled in Spain and contextually one of the most titled in the world. For a long period Real was called “Galacticos” due to the huge concentration of stars that all played on the pitch at the same: we remember Beckham, Figo, Roberto Carlos, Zidane and the “Phenomenon” Ronaldo. More info on that era on MPC.

Barcelona

The dualism between Real Madrid and Barcelona is much more than a simple football challenge, but a political, social, cultural and economic struggle that has found the perfect battleground inside the stadiums. The Blaugrana, voice of the whole of Catalonia in Spain and in the world, have climbed the roof of La Liga 26 times, also winning 30 King’s Cups and 13 Spanish Super Cups; as for the last two trophies listed, Barca holds the record.

In Europe, Barcelona has experienced truly shining periods, opening cycles of victories with continuity during the Guardiola era. In total, the Blaugrana have won 4 Champions, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup, not to mention the minor trophies such as the the Cup Winners’ Cup.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid has been the team that has repeatedly threatened the two big teams, Barca and Real, not only for the title in Spain, but also for the triumphs in Europe: in fact, the Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016 will remain in history an all-Madrid derby against Real, both lost by the Colchoneros. In total, Atletico Madrid won 10 La Liga, 10 King’s Cups and two Spanish Super Cups, also taking home three Europa League (2010/2012/2018) and just as many UEFA Super Cups in the same years.

