The best Mexican football players nowadays

Among the players of Mexico currently in their careers and in the process of establishing themselves, there are some who have managed to win not only the hearts of the fans, but also the attention of the international media.

Celebrated for their great tenacity and determination on the pitch, the Mexicans in recent years have contributed to the birth of a national team fearful by anyone.

Here are the three most famous Mexican players at the moment in the world football scene, as pointed on CodiApu.

Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano is probably the most promising talent at the moment for Mexican football. Striker, born in Mexico City on July 30, 1995, he grew up in the youth team of Pachuca, a clubfor which he made his debut in the top category at the age of 19.

It wasn’t long before his name began to resonate in football circles around the world. PSV Eindhoven was well aware of this, and in the summer of 2017 bought the young Mexican veteran who already scored 43 goals in 149 (more statistics on Uwhisp) appearances over the four seasons spent in Mexico. It is the beginning of the blossoming of a superfine talent.

The definitive confirmation comes from the excellent performances in the Champions League, which officially consecrate him as one of the talents to follow in European football. Lozano’s Dutch career, however, ends: PSV is eliminated from the Champions League in the preliminaries, but the young Mexican wants to play the competition and asks for the transfer. Napoli then bought him: the player is slowly entering the ranks of the manager, Gennaro Gattuso, and his career is taking off.

Héctor Herrera

If there is a Mexican player who perfectly embodies the tenacity and spirit typical of Mexicans, that is certainly Héctor Herrera. Born in 1990, he was born in Tijuana and began his professional career at Pachuca. Just like his compatriot Lozano,he became internationally recognised thanks to a European team: Porto, which bought it in 2013.

He will remain there until 2019, establishing himself as one of the most versatile and hardest midfielders to face. 2019 is the year of his transfer to Atlético de Madrid. An (almost) all-round player who is not very refined, but a leader and never compliant.

Raúl Jiménez

The third best known Mexican player at the moment is another striker. Raúl Jiménez was born in Tepeji del Rìo de Ocampo in 1991, Jimenez started his professional career Club América, with whom he will make his first team debut in 2011.

Destiny also reserved a white and red striped shirt for Jiménez: Atlético Madrid in fact bought it in 2015. It will never succeed in establishing itself with the Colchoneros, which is why the following year it moved to Benfica. The performance in Portugal is different: in three years he has scored 18 goals in 80 appearances, but what makes the difference is the offensive weight he can give to his team.

On 12 June 2018, Wolverhampton bought the Mexican striker.Raúl Jiménez is now the offensive pivot of the English team.

