Tears, cheers greet  rotation of troops in North-East

By Evelyn Usman

Plan by the Nigerian Army to begin rotation of troops who have stayed long in the North-East , combating insurgency, was greeted with tears and cheers from their wives and relatives at the Ikeja cantonment, Lagos.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, as gathered had already given approval for the next phase of the rotation of troops who have over stayed at the Theatre Command

Already, at least 3,000 troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole have reportedly been rotated so far..

General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, COAS Major General Olu Irefin , broke news of the rotation of troops under 81 division to their families at the commissioning of the newly renovated Corporal Below Quarters, CBQ, Thursday evening, at the Ikeja cantonment , Lagos, as part of activities to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration , by the 9 Brigade.

Addressing occupants of the building, majority of whom were women and children who came to witness the commissioning, Irefin, who represented the COAS, urged families of troops in the war front not to relent in their prayers for their husbands.

He said, “The COAS has promised as much as possible that all the houses will be equipped with furniture. So, all we need from you is your cooperation to continue to man the rear for your husbands.

“For those of you whose husbands are in the North East, continue to pray for them and wish them well.

On our part too, we are doing our best to rotate those who have stayed long.

” I am sure you are aware we rotated 389 of them sometime ago. We are still in the course of doing that very soon.

” The Chief has given me an instruction to rotate more troops and we shall be doing it”.

At the announcement, families of the concerned troops went agog in celebration. Some of them betrayed their emotions by shedding tears while others cheered the visiting officer with resounding applause, causing him to pause.

Continuing, he assured that renovation. of soldiers accommodation would be a continuous exercise , as promised by the COAS and therefore urged occupants to maintain them.

The Nigerian Army Aviation Quarters for pilots , the 9 Brigade Officers Mess and a Disinfectant tunnel stationed at the entrance of the 9 Brigade among other projects , were also commissioned by the COAS.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commandant 9 Brigade, Brig. General Musa Etsu-Ndagi, explained that the disinfectant tunnel was part of precautionary measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 into the barracks, informing that so far, there had been no record of any case in the barracks.

