Tears as Central Hospital, Warri loses consultant anaesthetist to COVID-19

By Francis Efe – Warri

Doctors, nurses and other staff of Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State, cried profusely as a former Zonal Medical Director and consultant anaesthetist at the Hospital, Dr Toju Eresanara, lost his life to the dreaded COVID-19.

Eresanara, who was undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 treatment centre in Asaba after testing positive, reportedly died of complications yesterday morning.

Dr Toju is reputed to have played a critical role in the growth and development of the Warri Central Hospital to meet the medical needs of residents of Warri and environs.

Although the state government hasn’t made any official statement on the incident, the Chief Medical Director, Central Hospital, Warri, Dr Paul Okurbo, confirmed the death to Vanguard in Warri.

According to the CMD, who spoke to Vanguard on the telephone, “Today is a very sad day for us. We have lost a very great doctor, who was very dedicated to his patient and his work.”

