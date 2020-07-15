Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo -Taraba state technical committee on COVID-19 has said the deceased state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Peter Gambo did not die from COVID-19 as widely circulated in various media platforms.

Chairman of the committee and state commissioner for Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai who briefed the press Wednesday in Jalingo, said the sample of the deceased returned negative before his death.

According to him, “media reports claimed he was admitted at the isolation centre of the state specialist hospital which is not true.

“The late NLC Chairman was admitted at the amenity ward of the hospital and did not die from COVID-19.

“He was being managed for other medical conditions whose complications he died of.

“Because of the ethics of the medical profession, we are not allowed to disclose what a patient is being treated for.”

Meanwhile, Governor Darius Ishaku has condoled with the family of the late NLC Chairman.

Ishaku in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity expressed shock over the news.

According to the statement, “the news of the death of Rev Gambo is particularly devastating to the administration of His Excellency because the late trade unionist played a vital role in making labour in Taraba State a strategic partner of Government in the development of the state.

“He was one labour leader who administered the union with the fear of God and a genuine determination to significantly improve the welfare of workers.”

The statement further urged workers in the state and the family of the late labour leader to take solace in the fact that Gambo served the entire Nigerian labour family meritoriously and left an unblemished legacy of loyalty and honesty.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: