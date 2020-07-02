Taraba group hails Ishaku over conduct of LG polls

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges opposition to work with gov

By Victor Ajihromanus

A Taraba-based pressure group, Taraba Interest Group, TIG, has commended Governor Darius Ishaku over the peaceful conduct of the recent local government election in Taraba State.

It also said the outcome of the exercise testified to the governor’s leadership qualities and vision.

The group in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yohana Silas, commended the people of the state for what it described as display of orderliness during the poll, saying the governor has made the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a brand in the state.

The statement reads:” The outcome of last week’s local government election, restated our position about the purposeful direction Governor Ishaku has given the state. Ever since he assumed leadership of the state, Taraba has been witnessing growth in key areas. This is not accidental but a product of well-thought-out leadership. We, are, therefore, not surprised that the state chapter of the PDP participated in the exercise as one unified fold.

“For an administration that has lived up to expectations despite many challenges, we were not shocked at the level of support displayed by Taraba people. PDP’s overwhelming victory in all the local government areas, is a reposition of confidence in the leadership of the state. It is quite remarkable and we salute all electorate for peacefully electing the candidates of the party.

“For conducting the local government election in a country where state chief executives supresss that arm of government, Governor Ishaku has once again displayed his commitment to democratic ideals and constitutionalism. We strongly urge the people of the state including members of the opposition to support Ishaku’s efforts at making Taraba a model of governance.

“The opposition should be magnanimous in defeat and support the elected chairmen in task of bringing governance closer to the people. We have only one state and that state is Taraba. None but ourselves can make it great. “

