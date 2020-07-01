Breaking News
Translate

Taraba group hails Gov Ishaku over restoration of peace, security

On 8:23 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gov Ishaku
Governor Darius Ishaku

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Taraba State-based pressure group, Taraba Interest Group, TIG, has commended Governor Darius Ishaku for the peace and stability that has returned to the state, saying his urgent intervention in the Jukun/Tiv lingering crisis has brought an end to killings.

Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Yohana Silas, in a statement made available to journalists in Jalingo on Wednesday said “efforts towards resolving Jukun/Tiv crisis have yield results with thousands of people returning to their houses in Southern Taraba.

READ ALSO:COVID -19 testing remains free – LASG

“The present peaceful atmosphere in the state permitted the just concluded local government elections in the state, which also enabled civil servants to travel to their respective wards for voting.”

“We urge the people of the state to remain orderly, law-abiding, and conduct themselves peacefully to sustain the present peace.

“We commend security agencies in the state for their effort towards the protection of lives and properties and urged them to remain civil while discharging their duties

“ We commend the Protocol Department of Government House for adhering to Covid-19 protocol such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks. “

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!