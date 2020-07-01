Taraba group hails Gov Ishaku over restoration of peace, security

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Taraba State-based pressure group, Taraba Interest Group, TIG, has commended Governor Darius Ishaku for the peace and stability that has returned to the state, saying his urgent intervention in the Jukun/Tiv lingering crisis has brought an end to killings.

Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Yohana Silas, in a statement made available to journalists in Jalingo on Wednesday said “efforts towards resolving Jukun/Tiv crisis have yield results with thousands of people returning to their houses in Southern Taraba.

“The present peaceful atmosphere in the state permitted the just concluded local government elections in the state, which also enabled civil servants to travel to their respective wards for voting.”

“We urge the people of the state to remain orderly, law-abiding, and conduct themselves peacefully to sustain the present peace.

“We commend security agencies in the state for their effort towards the protection of lives and properties and urged them to remain civil while discharging their duties

“ We commend the Protocol Department of Government House for adhering to Covid-19 protocol such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks. “

