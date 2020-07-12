Tanzania’s Magufuli endorsed for re-election, dismisses third term bid

Kindly Share This Story:

Chama Cha Mapinduzi, CCM; Tanzania’s ruling party has endorsed the candidature of President John Pombe Magufuli for upcoming presidential polls.

The president doubles as the CCM national chairman. His endorsement was at a National Congress in the capital Dodoma today, July 11. He also affirmed the choice of Samia Suluhu as his running mate.

Magufuli yet again rejected talk of him running for a third term. The idea was raised by retired president Ally Hassan Mwinyi. Magufuli in rejecting the proposition said the former leader was cracking some usual jokes.

ALSO READ: FG reschedules London evacuation flight to July 14

Mwinyi who heaped praises on Magufuli said he had more in stall for which reason he should consider a third term. “Why didn’t you extend your term in office? Why didn’t presidents Mkapa and Kikwete extend their terms in office?” Magufuli quizzed.

In December 2019, Magufuli pledged to respect the constitution that stipulates a two-term limit for the office of president.

‘‘I have been insisting that I will respect the constitution and laws governing the country after completing my term in office,’‘ Magufuli said while launching a water project in the Geita region.

Magufuli said at the time that he was determined to discourage Tanzanians from harbouring such thoughts, arguing that all 55 million Tanzanians have the ability to lead the country, with the help of God.

Africa News

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: