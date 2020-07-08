SystemSpecs rewards youngsters, supports vision of technology-driven Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

It was an inspiring session recently as SystemSpecs, Africa’s leading financial and human capital technology firm, hosted young Nigerians between ages 9 and 16 who participated in its 2020 Children’s Day Essay Competition.

The organisation, at the formal award ceremony held online, honoured about 2000 entrants into the competition for their audacity to dream and expressing—in the form of essays—their visions of a Nigeria of their dreams enabled by innovative technology.

Featuring presentations on the assessment process employed by judges, remarks from the organisers and an official presentation of prizes, SystemSpecs awarded certificates of participation to all entrants, admitted top 10 entrants into the 2020 Honour Roll and awarded prizes to the top 3 participants, in the junior and senior categories.

“I thank the Almighty God for making this recognition come my way and at this time,” said Kalu Derrick Ugochukwu (15) of Fosla Academy, Karshi, Abuja who emerged first in the senior category. According to him, the competition came at a time many students longed for such avenues to task their intellectual capacity.

In his speech, Onuoha-Okoro N. David (11) of St Anthony Grammar School (Private) in Esure, Ijebu Imushin, Ogun state, who ranked first in junior category appreciated God for the inspiration, his parents for the support, and the organisers of the competition for the contest.

“Whether yours emerged among the top entries or not, you are a winner. You have made a major leap, added to your feathers and positioned yourself for greater success, you have shown that technology is not only relevant in personal and corporate life, but also in the life of a nation,” said John Obaro, Managing Director, SystemSpecs. ”

Obaro added that SystemSpecs is receptive to admitting the Honour Roll winners and other participants into the organisation for internships and other placements when they are ready for such opportunity.

Speaking on behalf of the 2020 evaluation panel, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), highlighted the need to pay attention to instructions, provide reference to source articles as well as logical presentation of thoughts as areas of general improvement. He, however, expressed gladness that the competition provided insight into some of the challenges with the education system in Nigeria which would need to be speedily tackled.

“It is important that people realise that education is a lifestyle and not a means to merely pass,” Agbata added.

Young Nigerians from over 500 schools in twenty-nine states and the FCT sent in about 2000 entries within a 2-week window to participate in the competition with the theme, “Nigeria of my Dream: Making it Happen with Technology.”

The SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition is part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility of contributing to capacity development in Nigeria for the attainment of an all-round prosperous country.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: