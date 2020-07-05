Suspension Saga: NSITF Board Chairman fixes meeting for Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nigeria Social Insurance Trustfund, NSITF, Prince Austin Enajemo-Isire, has fixed a meeting of the Board for Tuesday, July 7, even as the Managing Director and executive directors accepted their suspension after realising that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the order.

The suspended management staff had, on Friday, defied their suspension and went about their normal duties, claiming that President Buhari did not approve the suspension as claimed by the Minister.

But the Board chairman in a statement on Sunday said: “The attention of the NSITF Management Board has been drawn to the trending media news of the suspension of the Managing Director, three executive directors and some top management staff of NSITF on approval of Mr. President.

“This approval was conveyed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, to the Minister, in correspondence on June 30, full implementation.

“The Minister has conveyed this approval and directives to me as the Chairman of the Management Board for necessary actions.

“It is in this light that I have decided to call for an emergency virtual meeting of the management Board on Tuesday, July 7, to consider the modalities for our further action.

“In the interim, all staff are to keep calm while affected officers are advised to comply with the directives as transmitted to them by the Minister and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“In the same vein, we urge all our social partners to exercise restraint, as they will be updated with further development during this board meeting.”

This is coming as indications have emerged that some of the infractions against the suspended Managing Director and three executive directors of NSITF are alleged award of N20 million each to themselves and unapproved N1 billion payment to contractors, besides lavishing no less than N4.3 billion on training programmes and perceived insubordination.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: