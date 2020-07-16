Breaking News
Suspected political thugs invade Bauchi NUJ premises, beat up factional leaders

Suspected political thugs invade Bauchi NUJ premises
File photo: Suspected thugs

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Some political thugs suspected to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state stormed the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Thursday, disrupted an ongoing press conference and beat up factional leaders of the party and some journalists.

The hoodlums who attacked the secretariat of the union at about 10:40am harassed the factional leaders of the party who were calling for the dissolution of the state executives of the party while also hurling stones and chairs at journalists and other attendants of the press conference in a bid to stop it from holding.

It took the quick intervention of Police officers led by the PPRO, Bauchi State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Wakili to save the Bauchi NUJ Press Center from being vandalized by the political thugs.

Furthermore, some of the political thugs were arrested and were taken to the Police Command for questioning and investigation.

