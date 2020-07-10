Suspected kidnappers kill two policemen in Benin City

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Two policemen attached to the Managing Director of a popular Benin based eatery (GT Plaza) were Wednesday night reportedly killed by suspected kidnappers.

The suspected kidnappers, it was gathered made to kidnap the MD of the eatery, Elder Pius Omofuma in Benin City, but unknown to them, he was not in the vehicle, a Lexus SUV marked Abuja RBC 517 NW.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor when confronted, yesterday, said the police was investigating to authenticate the incident.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Command in collaboration with a local vigilante group rescued a 35 years old man, Mr Joseph Patrick, from a five-man suspected kidnapping gang operating at Ozege Junction in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Parading, one of the suspected kidnappers, Yusuf Ismaila (17), who was arrested when the suspect’s engaged police in a gun dual said he was introduced to kidnapping business by his friend, Mohammed, who promised to give him money after the business.

ALSO READ: Niger Delta region in a season of threats

According to him, “Mohammed called me to follow him that he will give me money, I tied the victim’s mouth with clothes and we took him to the bush, he said the man was owing them money. We tied him in the bush and Mohammed told me to go and fetch water from the stream, as I was coming, I heard a gunshot and that was how I was arrested.”

The victim, Joseph Patrick said, “I was driving through the Ozege Junction and suddenly, they came out from the bush and blocked me, they tied my hands, blindfolded and took me to the bush, where they demanded 2 million naira from my family, It was my wife that went to the police, before the police and vigilante people rescued me.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor said the police in collaboration with local vigilante group on Wednesday rescued Mr Joseph Patrick from the kidnappers’ den and arrested the suspect who is helping the police with the investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria,

Kindly Share This Story: