Support fight against COVID-19, group urges Nigerians

New Nigeria Collective has expressed concern over the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

NNC, in a statement, warned Nigerians to take personal responsibility and observe all the safety protocols.

Part of the statement read, “We, as a concerned entity in Nigeria, have taken judicial notice of the unceasing rise in the number of new cases of COVID-19 and we have come to the realisation that the growing development, apart from being a confirmation of the fact that the country might have entered the second wave of the pandemic attack, it also speaks largely to the failure of people to consciously taking personal responsibility.

“There’s no debating the fact that the country could not be locked down for good, it is thus expected that at some point in the attempt to tame the spread of the virus, there would be a systematic easing up of the lockdowns from country to country, a manifestation of which is currently assuming shape in the country.

“Expectedly, however, such a decision must have been taken by the leadership with the mindset that as citizens, people would take personal responsibility and ensure their safety as well as the safety of those around them, knowing full well that the fight against COVID-19 is collective and total.”

The group urged Nigerians to support the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

It added, “Unfortunately, the climbing numbers of new cases significantly point to one thing and it is the fact that as citizens, a majority of the people had not been taking personal responsibility by observing the safety protocols as advised by medical experts.

“Although it suffices to acknowledge that the ramped-up testing, which had grown from about two centers to almost 40 now is yet another factor that cannot be glossed over. Even at that, if people had been taking personal responsibility as they should nothing says many of the results would not have been turning out negative.

“This is why it remains a disturbing slant to the whole mix, the entrenched disbelief in some quarters that the virus is not real, the reason many have discountenanced the culture of personal responsibility and flagrantly flouting all the Covid-19 protocols, thereby putting many others in danger.”

